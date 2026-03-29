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Iran hits US military base in Jordan

Iran hits US military base in Jordan
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Summary Iran claimed a drone attack on the US Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Azraq, targeting logistics, supply depots, and residential facilities.

 
TEHRAN (Dunya News) – Iran has claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a US military base in Jordan. Iranian forces said the strike targeted Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in the town of Azraq.
 
According to Iran, the base was being used for air operations against Iran.
 
The Iranian military stated that early Sunday, multiple drones struck logistics and supply warehouses used by US forces, as well as residential facilities at the base.
 
The Azraq base is considered one of the most important military centers in the region, serving as a strategic hub for US operations in eastern Jordan.
 
Iranian officials said the base hosts various fighter and transport aircraft and functions as a major command center for operations against Iran.
 
 
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