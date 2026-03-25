Iran launches 80th wave of attacks on Israel, US bases: revolutionary guards

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Iran has launched the 80th wave of attacks against the Israel and the United States. In the latest strikes, missiles and drones hit Tel Aviv, destroying multiple buildings and damaging vehicles.

Twelve civilians were injured in Bnei Brak, and Israel’s Iron Dome failed to intercept the Iranian missiles.

Targets Include Israeli Military and Intelligence Sites

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards stated that Israeli intelligence agencies in occupied areas were targeted. Missiles like Kheibar Shekan, Emad, and Sejil, along with destructive drones, struck commercial, logistic, and support centers of the Israeli military. Following the attacks, Israeli authorities restricted media coverage.

Gulf US Bases Also Hit

The Revolutionary Guards claimed attacks on US military bases in Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain. Missiles and drones reportedly caused heavy material and personnel damage. A missile strike on a Bahraini island base killed one Emirati contractor from Morocco and injured over a dozen personnel, four critically.

The Iranian Red Crescent released footage showing heavy damage to shops after what it said were air strikes on a commercial market in Isfahan, saying civilians were near bakeries at the time and the area was left in ruins. pic.twitter.com/Ja79Ne15ID — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) March 25, 2026

Additional Strikes and Civilian Damage

Further attacks targeted key locations in Haifa. A drone strike on Kuwait airport ignited a fuel tank, though no casualties were reported. Iranian media released videos showing civilian destruction in Isfahan, claiming that US and Israeli attacks aim to halt Iran’s nuclear program by destroying businesses.