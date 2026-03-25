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Iran launches 80th wave of attacks on Israel, US bases: revolutionary guards

Iran launches 80th wave of attacks on Israel, US bases: revolutionary guards
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Summary Iran launches 80th wave of attacks on Israel and US bases in Gulf states, hitting Tel Aviv, Haifa, Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain, causing casualties and widespread damage.

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Iran has launched the 80th wave of attacks against the Israel and the United States. In the latest strikes, missiles and drones hit Tel Aviv, destroying multiple buildings and damaging vehicles.

Twelve civilians were injured in Bnei Brak, and Israel’s Iron Dome failed to intercept the Iranian missiles.

Targets Include Israeli Military and Intelligence Sites

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards stated that Israeli intelligence agencies in occupied areas were targeted. Missiles like Kheibar Shekan, Emad, and Sejil, along with destructive drones, struck commercial, logistic, and support centers of the Israeli military. Following the attacks, Israeli authorities restricted media coverage.

Gulf US Bases Also Hit

The Revolutionary Guards claimed attacks on US military bases in Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain. Missiles and drones reportedly caused heavy material and personnel damage. A missile strike on a Bahraini island base killed one Emirati contractor from Morocco and injured over a dozen personnel, four critically.

Additional Strikes and Civilian Damage

Further attacks targeted key locations in Haifa. A drone strike on Kuwait airport ignited a fuel tank, though no casualties were reported. Iranian media released videos showing civilian destruction in Isfahan, claiming that US and Israeli attacks aim to halt Iran’s nuclear program by destroying businesses.

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Iran-Israel Tensions International War on Terror

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