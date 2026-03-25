Iran rejects Trump's negotiation claims, warns against any pressure

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has dismissed claims by US President Donald Trump regarding negotiations.

In a statement, Revolutionary Guards spokesperson Ibrahim Zulfaqari questioned whether internal divisions in the US had reached a level where Trump was negotiating with himself.

He warned that Trump should not label his failures as a deal.

Zulfaqari added that without Iran’s consent, neither old oil prices nor the previous system will return.

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He emphasized that any thoughts of action against Iran must be abandoned, asserting that Iran’s stance is final and non-negotiable.

This statement comes after Trump claimed that Iran was willing to forego nuclear weapons, that new Iranian leadership was open to a deal, and that the country had provided significant concessions on oil and gas.