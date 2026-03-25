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Iran rejects Trump's negotiation claims, warns against any pressure

Iran rejects Trump's negotiation claims, warns against any pressure
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Summary Iran’s Revolutionary Guards reject Trump’s claims of negotiations, stating any deal without Iran’s consent is impossible and emphasizing no action against Iran will be tolerated

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has dismissed claims by US President Donald Trump regarding negotiations.

In a statement, Revolutionary Guards spokesperson Ibrahim Zulfaqari questioned whether internal divisions in the US had reached a level where Trump was negotiating with himself.

He warned that Trump should not label his failures as a deal.

Zulfaqari added that without Iran’s consent, neither old oil prices nor the previous system will return.

Oil prices drop on prospect of Middle East ceasefire easing supply disruption

He emphasized that any thoughts of action against Iran must be abandoned, asserting that Iran’s stance is final and non-negotiable.

This statement comes after Trump claimed that Iran was willing to forego nuclear weapons, that new Iranian leadership was open to a deal, and that the country had provided significant concessions on oil and gas.

 

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