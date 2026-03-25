Israel vows to strike Iran missiles as over 12 injured amid Iranian fire

JERUSALEM (AFP) – The Israeli military said on Tuesday it would keep hitting Iran's ability to make and launch missiles, as more than a dozen people were injured during Iranian attacks throughout the day.

A woman was also killed in northern Israel following rocket fire from Lebanon, where Israeli forces are fighting Iran-backed Hezbollah.

By late Tuesday, the Israeli military had issued 12 alerts warning of incoming Iranian missiles since midnight.

"Over the past 24 hours we have carried out several waves of strikes throughout Iran. We struck command centres, launch sites, and missile production facilities of the regime," Israeli military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said during a televised briefing late Tuesday.

"We are hitting every link in the missile chain, from the manufacturing plants to the launchers and the missiles themselves," he added.

Defrin said the number of Iranian launches had dropped to an average of around 10 missiles per day, and that Iran was "trying to concentrate its efforts once every few days and fire on a larger scale, mainly toward population centres."

"We are prepared for this and continue to hunt down and eliminate the soldiers and commanders of the missile array," he added.

Shortly after Defrin's remarks, the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services said medical teams in the Bnei Brak area of central Israel were evacuating nine people to hospital following Iranian missile fire.

The MDA said among those injured was a 23-year-old man in moderate condition with shrapnel wounds and eight people in mild condition, including six children.

In nearby Givat Shmuel, it said three people were in mild condition with blast injuries.

'WEAKENED'

Earlier, the MDA said three people, including a baby, were injured during an Iranian missile attack that targeted the south of the country.

Israeli media reported that the injured were members of the Bedouin community. Police said forces were working to locate interceptor debris in the Negev area.

A strike in Tel Aviv in the morning wounded at least four people, according to the MDA.

Despite the series of impacts, the Israeli military said in a statement that intelligence assessments indicated "the ballistic missile troops of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps are weakened".

In northern Israel, emergency services pronounced a woman dead after rocket fire from Lebanon, which also left two others lightly injured with shrapnel wounds.

"As a result of the rocket barrage fired this evening at northern towns, an Israeli civilian was murdered," Defrin said during the televised briefing, describing the incident as a "painful event".

Hezbollah began firing rockets at Israel on March 2 in retaliation for the US-Israeli attacks that killed Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, prompting Israeli retaliation and dragging Lebanon into the Middle East war.

