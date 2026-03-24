Democrats condemn detention of distraught woman by federal officers at San Francisco airport

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The detention by federal officers of a crying woman at the San Francisco International Airport on Sunday drew condemnation from local officials in California after the clips went viral.

One video posted by an NBC affiliate ‌on Monday showed the woman in tears and screaming as officers held her down. Her daughter could be seen looking on and crying.

State Senator Scott Wiener, a Democrat, said the incident showed that such federal action brought "nothing but fear and chaos." San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, also a Democrat, said what had happened was "upsetting."

The US Department of Homeland Security, ⁠whose Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has overseen Republican President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, said on X the clips showed the arrest of people who were in the US illegally.

"ICE officers arrested Angelina Lopez-Jimenez and Wendy Godinez-Lopez at the San Francisco International Airport," the DHS said on X, adding the family had an outstanding final order of removal to Guatemala from 2019.

Democratic US Representative Doris Matsui said the woman detained by ICE lived in Sacramento and described her as "our neighbour and a member of our community."

Trump's immigration crackdown and his administration's use of ICE agents has been ‌widely condemned ⁠by human rights advocates who say the crackdown violates due process and free speech rights, and has created an unsafe environment, particularly for ethnic minorities.

Trump says his actions aim to improve domestic security and reduce illegal immigration.

The airport said it was not involved in or notified in advance of the ​incident, which it cast ⁠as "isolated."

Airport operations continued without disruption, and there was no impact to flights or passenger processing from that incident, the airport added. San Francisco Police also issued a statement saying it did not participate in the ⁠incident.

The DHS said the incident took place on Sunday before ICE officers were deployed to airports.