Trump slams NATO 'cowards' as more Marines head to Middle East

WASHINGTON (United States) (AFP) – President Donald Trump branded NATO allies "cowards" on Iran Friday, as more US Marines reportedly headed to the Middle East in a possible sign of a coming ground operation three weeks into the war.

A possible target for the troops could be Iran's Kharg Island, with the White House telling AFP the United States could "take out" the vital oil hub at any time if Trump chose.

The Axios news outlet reported that Trump was considering an occupation or blockade of the island to pressure Tehran to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Trump doubled down on his criticism of the NATO military alliance for not heeding his demand for help in securing the narrow waterway, as he blames Iran's stranglehold over the strait for the spike in global oil prices.

"So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!" Trump posted on his Truth Social network, accusing NATO of failing to join the "fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran."

"Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER!"

Six key powers including Britain, France, Germany and Japan -- whose premier met Trump at the White House on Thursday -- say they are ready to "contribute to appropriate efforts" but have not made any commitment.

But the 79-year-old Republican -- who rose to power on a promise to end America's long Middle Eastern wars -- nevertheless insisted the joint US-Israeli operation was going "extremely well."

"It's not even a contest," Trump said as he presented naval cadets with an American football trophy at the White House.

Trump added of Iran that "we want to talk to them, and there's nobody to talk to," because of the killing of Iran's former supreme leader and a host of other top officials.

The surging oil prices have put pressure on Trump to bring the war to an end, amid Republican fears the economic shock could hurt the party in November's US midterm elections.

MORE US MARINES

Trump has said he does not plan to put boots on the ground in Iran.

But The Wall Street Journal said Washington is deploying between 2,200 and 2,500 US Marines from the California-based USS Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Asked about the reports, the Marine Corps said the two groups are "deployed at sea," while the US 3rd Fleet said they are "conducting routine operations."

A week ago, US media reported a separate deployment to the Middle East of some 2,500 Marines aboard as many as three ships.

A possible mission for the Marines could be an operation against Kharg Island, which handles almost all of Iran's crude exports.

"The United States Military can take out Kharg Island at any time if the President gives the order," White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told AFP when asked about the Axios report.

"Thanks to a detailed planning process, the entire administration is and was prepared for any potential action taken by the terrorist Iranian regime."

Kelly added that Trump "knew full well that Iran would try to stop the freedom of navigation and free flow of energy, and he has already taken action to destroy over 40 minelaying vessels."

US forces hit Kharg on Friday in strikes that Trump said had "totally obliterated" all military targets on the island.

Trump has said the United States has so far held off striking the island's infrastructure, but has threatened to do so if Iran keeps blocking the Hormuz strait.

