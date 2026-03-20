President Putin sends warm Eid greetings to Muslims across Russia

MOSCOW (Shahid Ghumman) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended heartfelt greetings to Muslims across the country on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, offering his best wishes for the festival.

In his message, President Putin highlighted that Eidul Fitr marks the conclusion of the sacred month of Ramazan, a period that for centuries has conveyed values such as moral integrity, compassion, and empathy to the Muslim community.

He emphasised that Muslims in Russia maintain the historical and spiritual traditions of their forefathers with great devotion, celebrating this joyous occasion with their families and communities in a meaningful way.

During Ramazan, the president noted, charitable, cultural, educational, and children-focused activities have become a cherished tradition, reflecting the spirit of the month.

President Putin also praised the role of Muslim organisations, recognising their contributions to strengthening family structures, nurturing the younger generation, and promoting social harmony. He observed that these organisations actively engage in constructive dialogue with government and social institutions and participate in patriotic, educational, and humanitarian initiatives.

Special recognition was extended to Muslims serving the country alongside their colleagues in defence of Russia’s freedom and sovereignty, as well as to those supporting the families of such personnel.

Concluding his message, President Putin wished the Muslim community in Russia health, success, and prosperity, underscoring the nation’s respect for its diverse cultural and religious heritage.