'Pakistan important for Iran,' says Supreme Leader as he warns US and Israel over regional unity

TEHRAN (Dunya News) – Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has declared that national unity will compel adversaries to back down, while emphasising the strategic importance of Pakistan in Tehran’s regional outlook.

In a message addressed to the nation, Khamenei said that the Iranian people had demonstrated resilience by continuing both fasting and what he described as “struggle” simultaneously. He stated that, as a result, the enemy had already begun to weaken.

He asserted that Iran’s opponents were attempting to undermine its relations with neighbouring countries, specifically noting efforts to strain ties with Pakistan. He described Pakistan as a country of significant importance to Iran, underlining the need to maintain and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Khamenei also proposed improved relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, expressing Tehran’s willingness to play a mediating role between the two neighbours. He said Iran stood ready to facilitate dialogue aimed at enhancing stability and cooperation in the region.

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Referring to broader geopolitical dynamics, the Iranian leader said unity among the Iranian public would thwart the ambitions of external adversaries, particularly the United States and Israel. He maintained that collective strength and public solidarity would ultimately lead to the defeat of hostile agendas.

He reiterated that cohesion within Iranian society was a decisive factor in countering external pressure, adding that internal unity would continue to shape the country’s response to regional and international challenges.