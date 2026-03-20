US to deploy thousands of additional troops to the Middle East, officials say

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States military is deploying thousands of additional Marines and sailors to the Middle East, three US officials told Reuters on Friday.

The deployments of the USS Boxer, along with ⁠its Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and accompanying warship, comes as Reuters reported that President Donald Trump's administration was considering deploying thousands of US troops to reinforce its operation in the Middle East.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that he was not putting troops "anywhere," but that if was going ⁠to, he would not tell journalists.

Also Read: Iran warns against military support to US, signals harsh response to any attack

The sources, who were speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not say what the role ⁠of the additional troops would be.

But one of the officials said the troops were departing the West Coast of ⁠the United States about 3 weeks ahead of schedule.

The White House and ⁠Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.