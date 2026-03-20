Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

US to deploy thousands of additional troops to the Middle East, officials say

US to deploy thousands of additional troops to the Middle East, officials say
Updated on

Summary The troops were departing the West Coast of ⁠the United States about 3 weeks ahead of schedule

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States military is deploying thousands of additional Marines and sailors to the Middle East, three US officials told Reuters on Friday.

The deployments of the USS Boxer, along with ⁠its Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and accompanying warship, comes as Reuters reported that President Donald Trump's administration was considering deploying thousands of US troops to reinforce its operation in the Middle East.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that he was not putting troops "anywhere," but that if was going ⁠to, he would not tell journalists.

Also Read: Iran warns against military support to US, signals harsh response to any attack

The sources, who were speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not say what the role ⁠of the additional troops would be.

But one of the officials said the troops were departing the West Coast of ⁠the United States about 3 weeks ahead of schedule.

The White House and ⁠Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Browse Topics
Iran unrest Middle East International

Related News

PM Albanese heckled, booed during visit to Australia's largest mosque over stance on Israel
Iran hits Kuwait refinery, Israel kills Iranian Guards spokesman as war rages on
Switzerland halts weapons exports to US due to Iran war, citing neutrality
Sri Lanka says no to US warplanes amid regional tensions
Featured

Sri Lanka says no to US warplanes amid regional tensions

Gold prices drop by Rs8,100 per tola

Pakistan denounces Taliban claim of violating temporary ceasefire

KP CM urges PM to allow Imran Khan family Eid visits in jail

UN welcomes 'pause' in military operations agreed by Pakistan, Afghan regime