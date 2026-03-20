Sri Lanka says no to US warplanes amid regional tensions

COLOMBO (Dunya News) - Sri Lanka has refused a request from the United States to station military aircraft on its soil, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake told parliament on Friday.

According to president, Washington approached Colombo in early March seeking permission to deploy two warplanes at Mattala International Airport.

The aircraft, he said, were equipped with anti-ship missiles and were planned to be transferred from a US base in Djibouti to Sri Lanka.

Addressing lawmakers, President Dissanayake stated that his government clearly declined the American request, signaling Colombo’s decision to avoid involvement in escalating regional military dynamics.

The development comes amid broader reluctance among several US-allied nations to participate in any potential conflict involving Iran.

Earlier, Donald Trump had expressed frustration over allies opting out, remarking that the United States did not require external assistance.

Meanwhile, Trump urged Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to "step up" as he pressed allies for more support over the war with Iran and rising oil prices, while defending the secrecy of the campaign by invoking Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

Trump, who greeted Takaichi with hugs at the White House, heaped praise on the leader of Washington's closest ally in East Asia during an Oval Office meeting where the expected topics of discussion included tense relations with China and the billions of dollars Tokyo is committing to US investments favored by Trump.

But Trump defended an Iran operation that took US allies by surprise and also used the meeting to renew pressure on US allies from Asia to Europe.

The Republican president has asked for more ships to clear mines and escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, largely closed by Iran in the conflict, despite saying the US doesn't need any help.