Israeli army claims it struck Iranian command centres, missile sites in Tehran

(Web Desk) - Israel’s military claims it struck Iranian command centres, missile sites and other infrastructure during its air raids on Tehran yesterday (Tuesday).

In a post on X, it said the air strikes had hit the command center of the Revolutionary Guards’ security unit, responsible for handling protests and public order disturbances in Iran, and the “maintenance centre” of the Supply and General Support Division of the Internal Security Forces.

A missile defence command centre and air defence systems were also targeted, the military said.

