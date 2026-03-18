Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

UAE orders Eid prayers to be held only inside mosques

UAE orders Eid prayers to be held only inside mosques
Updated on

Summary UAE authorities announce Eid prayers will be held only inside mosques, banning open-air gatherings. Officials urge public to follow safety guidelines during Eid

ABU DHABI (Web Desk) - Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have announced that Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be held exclusively inside mosques, with no permission for open-air gatherings.

Officials stated that the decision has been taken to ensure the safety and protection of the public.

UAE grants special extension until March 31, 2026 for expired visa holders to return

All necessary arrangements have been completed across UAE mosques to accommodate worshippers for the Eid prayers.

The authorities have appealed to the public to strictly follow the instructions issued by the relevant departments during the festivities.

Meanwhile, meetings are scheduled in the UAE and Saudi Arabia today to sight the Eid moon and confirm the start of Eid-ul-Fitr.

 

Browse Topics
Eid-ul-Fitr UAE International

Related News

Iran's system cannot be shaken by assassination of leaders: Abbas Araghchi
Trump faces impasse over Iran war
Projectile hits near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant, no damage or injuries reported
Trump postpones trip to Beijing as Iran war delays China reset
Featured

Larijani: Iran power player who rose then fell on winds of war

Hosting Afghan refugees for decades Pakistan's gravest mistake: Khawaja Asif

Senior US counterterrorism official resigns to protest Iran war

Pakistan terms Afghan Taliban claims misleading, contrary to facts

Iran FM Araghchi thanks Pakistan for support against US-Israel aggression