UAE orders Eid prayers to be held only inside mosques

ABU DHABI (Web Desk) - Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have announced that Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be held exclusively inside mosques, with no permission for open-air gatherings.

Officials stated that the decision has been taken to ensure the safety and protection of the public.

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All necessary arrangements have been completed across UAE mosques to accommodate worshippers for the Eid prayers.

The authorities have appealed to the public to strictly follow the instructions issued by the relevant departments during the festivities.

Meanwhile, meetings are scheduled in the UAE and Saudi Arabia today to sight the Eid moon and confirm the start of Eid-ul-Fitr.