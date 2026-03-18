Iran's system cannot be shaken by assassination of leaders: Abbas Araghchi

(Dunya News) - Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that the country’s political system remains resilient and cannot be destabilized by the assassination of senior leaders.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Araghchi emphasized that Iran’s system is built on strong institutions, including political, economic, and social structures. He noted that while individuals play important roles, the system itself does not depend on any single person.

He said that the responsibility for regional damage lies with the United States, citing what he described as American aggression and Iran’s subsequent response. According to him, Iran did not initiate the conflict but is acting in self-defense. He also mentioned that the Iranian president had issued an apology due to the impact of the conflict on regional populations.

Highlighting strategic concerns, Araghchi warned that the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical maritime route, adding that adversaries would not be allowed unrestricted access. He noted that several countries are already avoiding the waterway due to the ongoing conflict, and Iran plans to introduce new regulations governing its use after the war.

In a separate statement on social media, Araghchi said that regardless of wealth, religion, or ethnicity, Iran faces a common adversary. He added that many European and American officials have voiced opposition to the war, acknowledging it as unjust against Iran.

He called on more members of the international community to follow suit, warning that the global consequences of the conflict have only just begun and are likely to affect countries worldwide.

NO CHANGE IN STANCE ON NUCLEAR WEAPONS

According to Reuters, Araqchi said Iran's stance against the development of nuclear weapons will not significantly change, cautioning that the new supreme leader is yet to publicly express his view on the matter.

In his remarks relayed by Iranian media, the foreign minister said former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed early in the US-Israeli war against Iran, opposed the development of weapons of mass destruction in a fatwa, or religious edict, issued in the early 2000s.

Western countries, including the US and Israel, have for years accused Tehran of seeking nuclear weapons, while Iranian authorities have said their nuclear programme is solely for civilian purposes.

Araqchi said fatwas depend on the Islamic jurist issuing them and added he was not yet in a position to judge the jurisprudential or political views of Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new supreme leader.

A NEW PROTOCOL FOR THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ

Iran's foreign minister said he believed that ​after the war comes to an end, countries that border the Gulf should draft a new protocol for the Strait of Hormuz, to ensure that safe passage through the narrow waterway is carried out under certain conditions aligned with Iranian and regional ​interests.

Iran shut the vital energy gateway, through which a fifth of global oil and liquefied gas passes, saying it "won't even allow a litre of oil" to reach the US, Israel and their partners.

On Tuesday, Iran's parliament speaker tweeted that the ‌Strait of Hormuz' situation won't return to its pre-war conditions.

The US has sought to build a naval coalition to escort vessels navigating the strait, with most NATO allies saying they don't want to get involved in military operations against Iran.

NATO-member France said it would only consider a joint international coalition to secure passage through the strait following a ceasefire and prior negotiations with Tehran.

Araqchi said an end to the war was only conceivable if the conflict is permanently over throughout the region and Iran receives compensation for damages incurred.

STRIKES NEAR URBAN AREAS BLAMED ON US RELOCATION

Asked about Iranian strikes in the Gulf not only targeting US military bases but also impacting residential or commercial areas, Iran's foreign minister said this was because US forces relocated to urban areas.

"Wherever there were American forces gathering, wherever there were facilities belonging to them, they were targeted. It is possible some of these places were near urban areas," the top Iranian diplomat said.

Araqchi acknowledged that regional countries are "upset and their people have been harmed or bothered" by Iranian strikes, but added that the blame lay entirely with the US for starting the war on February 28.