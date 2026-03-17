Drones, rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad, security sources say

Summary The C-RAM air defence system shot down two of them while a third struck inside the embassy compound

(Reuters) - Rockets and at least five drones were launched at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad early on Tuesday from areas around the city, Iraqi security sources said, describing the attack as the most intense since the start of the US-Israel war with Iran.

A Reuters witness saw at least three drones ⁠heading in the direction of the embassy.

The C-RAM air defence system shot down two of them while a third struck inside the embassy compound, from which fire and smoke could be seen rising, the witness said.

An explosion was heard in the Iraqi capital, another Reuters witness said.

US embassy mobile phones were switched off when Reuters called ⁠seeking comment.

Iranian-backed militias have been attacking US interests in Iraq in retaliation for the war, which began on February 28.

Al Jazeera reported that an explosive-laden drone hit the Rasheed Hotel or Royal Tulip Hotel in the heavily fortified Green Zone area in the Iraqi capital.

Security sources said the drone hit the rooftop of the hotel, causing only material damage, without any casualties.

The Rasheed Hotel is home to several foreign diplomatic missions, including that of the European Union and Saudi Arabia, and foreign employees at oil companies. The hotel is not far from the US Embassy.

In Erbil, another drone attack was intercepted before reaching the US consulate there, while in the Jurf Sakhar area in the Babylon province, another location belonging to the PMF was targeted again.

On Monday, Iran-aligned group Kataib Hezbollah announced the death of its ⁠senior commander and spokesperson, and Popular Mobilisation Forces said air strikes killed at least eight of its fighters in the Iraqi ⁠town of al-Qaim near Syria.

Iraqi security forces have been deployed across parts of the capital and closed Baghdad’s ⁠fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and diplomatic missions, including the US embassy.

Drone footage released

Meanwhile, an Iraqi group Saraya Awliya al-Dam has posted a video on its Telegram website that features a drone apparently flying over the US Embassy compound in Baghdad.

The 1:55-minute footage, which the group titled “al-Awliya’s Reconnaissance Drone”, showed what appeared to be a quadcopter drone flying freely in broad daylight and capturing video footage of the compound.

The video appeared to show detailed aerial views of the embassy’s infrastructure, including its flagpole and US flag, as well as surrounding defences.