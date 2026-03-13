China announces $200,000 humanitarian aid for Iran school strike victims

Summary The funds will be delivered through the Iranian Red Crescent Society to support relief efforts for affected families and injured survivors

BEIJING (Web Desk) - The China Red Cross Society has announced emergency humanitarian assistance worth $200,000 for victims of the recent attack on an elementary school in Iran, according to a report by Xinhua News Agency.

The funds will be delivered through the Iranian Red Crescent Society to support relief efforts for affected families and injured survivors. The announcement was confirmed on Friday by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun.

The school was struck during the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, an incident that Iranian authorities say killed at least 170 people, including students, and left dozens more injured.

The attack drew widespread international concern due to the large number of civilian casualties and the involvement of a school facility.

In a statement, Guo expressed China’s condolences to the families of the students who lost their lives and extended sympathy to all those affected by the tragedy.

He emphasized that China strongly condemns attacks targeting civilians and non-military facilities.

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“Attacks on schools and children violate international humanitarian law and basic moral principles,” the spokesperson said, stressing the need to protect civilian infrastructure during conflicts.

The donation from the Red Cross Society of China is expected to help provide emergency medical assistance, psychological support for survivors, and basic necessities for families impacted by the attack.

The February 28 strikes were part of escalating regional tensions following a series of military confrontations involving Iran and its regional adversaries.

The incident has intensified international calls for restraint and for greater protection of civilians during military operations.

China has reiterated its position that humanitarian considerations must remain a priority in armed conflicts.

Guo said Beijing is prepared to continue working with international partners to provide assistance and help the Iranian people recover from the aftermath of the attack.

The aid initiative underscores China’s commitment to humanitarian relief efforts and support for victims of conflict-related tragedies.