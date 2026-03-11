Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Saudi defence ministry says intercepted 7 drones headed to oil field

Updated on

Summary The oil field sits near the border with the UAE and is operated by Saudi giant Aramco.

(AFP) - Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry has said that it intercepted seven drones heading towards an oil field in the southeast of the country, AFP reports.

“Two drones heading towards the Shaybah oil field were intercepted and destroyed,” the ministry said in a post on X.

Another five drones were intercepted and destroyed, the ministry said in separate posts.

The oil field sits near the border with the UAE and is operated by Saudi giant Aramco, one of the world’s biggest companies by market capitalisation.
 

