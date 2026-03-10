Woman killed, eight injured in 'blatant Iranian aggression' against Bahrain
29-year-old woman was killed and eight others were injured as Iran attacks Behrain.
(Reuters) – Bahrain’s interior ministry said a 29-year-old woman was killed and eight others were injured as a result of “blatant” Iranian aggression.
MO:A 29-year-old Bahraini woman died and eight people were injured as a result of the blatant Iranian aggression against a residential building in Manama.— Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) March 9, 2026