Iftar Time Ramadan 20
Lahore
LHR
06:10 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:40 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:15 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:18 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:39 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Woman killed, eight injured in 'blatant Iranian aggression' against Bahrain

World

29-year-old woman was killed and eight others were injured as Iran attacks Behrain.

(Reuters) – Bahrain’s interior ministry said a 29-year-old woman was killed and eight others were injured as a result of “blatant” Iranian aggression.
 

