Israel says it targeted Iranian commanders in Beirut as death toll nears 400

The drone strike was the first within the city limits of Lebanon's capital since Israel-Hezbollah hostilities resumed last week

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Israel's military said it struck Iranian commanders in the Lebanese capital early on Sunday, expanding the scope of strikes to the heart of Beirut after days of strikes that have left nearly 400 people dead.

The drone strike was the first within the city limits of Lebanon's capital since Israel-Hezbollah hostilities resumed last week, and came amid heavy bombardment on Beirut's southern suburbs and the country's south and east.

Israel said it targeted key commanders of Iran's elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards but did not name them.

"The commanders of the Quds Force's Lebanon Corps operated to advance terror attacks against the state of Israel and its civilians, while operating simultaneously for the IRGC in Iran," the Israeli military said in a statement.

STRIKE TARGETED SENIOR QUDS FORCE ⁠MEMBERS -ISRAELI SOURCE

An Israeli military source said the strike targeted five senior Quds Force members, including intelligence and finance personnel.

Lebanon says four people were killed in the strike, part of a rapidly rising death toll that has reached 394 people, the health ministry said on Sunday, including at least 83 children and 42 women.

Lebanon's health ministry does not otherwise distinguish between civilians and military personnel.

Israel's military has so far killed about 200 Hezbollah fighters, spokesman Nadav Shoshani said in an online briefing. Hezbollah has not published a toll for its fighters.

Lebanon was pulled into the widening US-Israel war with Iran on Monday after the Iran-backed group Hezbollah fired into Israel.

Israel responded with heavy strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon and near Beirut.

DEADLIEST RECENT STRIKES WERE IN EASTERN LEBANON

Some of the deadliest bombardment took place in the last two days in eastern Lebanon, when 41 people were killed during a rare Israeli airborne raid deep into Lebanese territory.

The Raouche neighbourhood on Beirut's seafront is typically a tourist attraction, but ⁠in recent days has hosted people displaced by strikes, some of whom stayed at the Ramada hotel.

The strike appeared to hit a corner suite on the hotel's fourth floor. A Reuters reporter observed the windows of the suite were shattered and surrounding facade blackened.

Ten people were also injured in the attack on Beirut's Raouche area, the Lebanese health ministry said.

Khalil Abou Mohammad was staying in a building across the street after being displaced earlier this week.

His three children, who were wounded by the force of the strike and were being treated ⁠at a nearby hospital, would need surgery, he said as he showed Reuters bloodstained bed covers.

“We came to stay here, and as you can see, we were sleeping at 3:30 (a.m.) and the strike hit," Abou Mohammad told Reuters.

ISRAEL WARNS IRANIAN OFFICIALS IN LEBANON

Last week, Israel said it had killed the commander of Iran's Quds Force in Lebanon, Daoud Ali Zadeh, in ⁠a strike in Tehran.

It said a strike on Beirut's suburbs had killed Reza Khuza'i, whom it said was head of Hezbollah's weapons build-up and chief of staff of the Quds Force's Lebanon Corps.

Israel has warned any representatives of Iran in Lebanon to leave immediately or risk being targeted, and struck an area near the ⁠Iranian embassy in Lebanon earlier this week.

Dozens of Iranian nationals have left in recent days, and the Lebanese government has ordered authorities to arrest and deport any Iranian Revolutionary Guards in Lebanon, though it was unclear if they had done so.

Senior Hezbollah official Mahmoud Qmati has denied that Iranian forces are on the ground in Lebanon.