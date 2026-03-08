Saudi Arabia warns Iran of retaliation, if attacks continue: report

"If Iranian attacks persisted, Saudi Arabia would be forced to permit US forces to use their bases there for military operations."

(Web Desk) - Saudi Arabia has told Tehran that while it favors a diplomatic settlement to Iran’s conflict with the United States and Israel, continued attacks on the kingdom and its energy sector could push Riyadh to respond in kind, four sources familiar with the matter tell Reuters.

The message was conveyed before a speech earlier on Saturday in which Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologized to neighboring Gulf states for Tehran’s actions.

Two days earlier, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and set out Riyadh’s position with clarity, the sources say.

Saudi Arabia is open to any form of mediation aimed at de escalation and a negotiated settlement, the sources quote the minister as saying, underlining that neither Riyadh nor other Gulf states had let the US use their airspace or territory to launch airstrikes on Iran.

But Prince Faisal is also quoted by the sources as saying that if Iranian attacks persisted against Saudi territory or energy infrastructure, Saudi Arabia would be forced to permit US forces to use their bases there for military operations.

Riyadh would retaliate if attacks on the kingdom’s critical energy facilities continued, he said, according to the sources.

The sources say the kingdom had remained in regular contact with Tehran through its ambassador since the US and Israeli military campaign against Iran began last week.

The Saudi and Iranian foreign ministries do not immediately respond to requests for comment.