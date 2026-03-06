Kosovo president dissolves parliament, calls snap election after failed presidential vote

The move extends a political deadlock in Kosovo, which is ⁠Europe's youngest nation and has aspirations to join the European Union

KOSOVO (Reuters) - Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani on Friday dissolved parliament and called snap elections after lawmakers failed to elect a new head of state within a constitutional deadline.

The parliament had until midnight on Thursday to choose a president before Osmani's term ends in April, but opposition parties refused to participate in the vote.

Under the Balkan country's law, failure to elect a new president triggers snap parliamentary elections.

It had no functioning government for most of last year as the fractured parliament failed to elect a speaker for months.

The next elections will be the third in just over a year.

Kosovo already held a snap election on December 28 after failing to form a government following the February 2025 poll.

"A parliament that cannot elect a president cannot continue indefinitely to drag out the process as ⁠is being attempted," Osmani said in a statement. “No one should wish for another political cycle, especially at this moment when the country needs stability."

Osmani is due to meet political parties on Friday before setting an election date.

A resounding election win by Prime ⁠Minister Albin Kurti's Vetevendosje party in December looked likely to end the stalemate.

At the time, many political analysts believed that the opposition would participate in votes to elect ⁠the president.

However, although Vetevendosje won enough seats in the parliament to form the government it failed to secure the opposition's participation required to elect ⁠the president.

The opposition parties have asked for a consensual candidate, but Kurti has nominated his foreign minister, Glauk Konjufca.