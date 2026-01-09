Storm Goretti batters UK with heavy winds and snow

The winter storm brought 99mph winds and a rare red warning was issued by the Met Office for “dangerous, stormy” winds in the south-west.

(Web Desk) - Storm Goretti has battered the UK, with tens of thousands of Britons across the country facing widespread power cuts, travel disruption and school closures.

Officials in the West Midlands warned of the “worst snowfall in a decade” with 5-10cm of snow on Friday, and up to 15-25cm in some areas.

More than 43,000 properties remained without power in the south-west at 6am on Friday, according to the National Grid’s website, while about 14,000 had no power in the West Midlands and 530 were without power in Wales.

More than 450 addresses in the East Midlands were also without power heading into Friday morning, with National Grid telling customers in the south-west of England that it was aiming to have services restored by 8am.

A number of weather warnings remain in place with an amber warning for snow in Wales and the Midlands, and yellow warnings for snow, rain, wind and ice across the country.

The stormy conditions are expected to ease throughout Friday as the weather system moves eastward.

In Scotland, many schools remained closed for a fifth day on Friday as the country remains gripped by ongoing wintry weather.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice covering much of Scotland, which comes into force at 8pm and runs until midday on Friday. It comes after several days of “intense” snowfall, ice and sub-zero temperatures that have led to school closures and travel disruption, mainly in the north of the country.

More than 250 schools are due to remain closed on Friday, including more than 150 in Aberdeenshire, dozens in the Highlands and Aberdeen, and a number in Moray.

Many pupils will have had a whole week off school at the start of the new term, though remote learning has been provided in many cases.

