Taiwan's F-16 fighter jet crashes near eastern coast, pilot missing

TAIPEI (Web Desk) - A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet crashed near the island’s eastern coast on Wednesday.

According to Taiwan’s state-run news agency, a rescue operation was launched immediately after the crash to search for the pilot.

Taiwan’s Air Force said that the F-16 aircraft was on a routine training mission when the accident occurred.

The news agency reported that initial information suggests the pilot may have successfully ejected near Hualien County; however, this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te has directed the relevant authorities to locate the pilot as soon as possible and to conduct a thorough investigation into the causes of the crash.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in the rescue and investigative operations.

Earlier, Taiwan remained on high alert after China staged massive military drills around the island.

The exercises saw China fire dozens of rockets towards Taiwan and deploy a large number of warships and aircraft near the island, in a show of force that drew concern from Western allies.

Taipei condemned the drills as a threat to regional security and a blatant provocation.