China strongly condemns US redirecting Venezuelan oil exports to US from China

BEIJING (Reuters) – China on Wednesday strongly condemned the United States redirecting Venezuelan oil exports to Washington and away from Beijing, after US President Donald Trump unveiled a plan to refine and sell up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil that has been stuck in the country under a US blockade.

Trump said on Tuesday that the US had reached a deal to import $2 billion worth of Venezuelan crude, a move that is expected to increase supplies to the world's largest oil consumer. The deal could initially require cargoes that were originally bound for China to be rerouted.

"I would like to stress that the legitimate rights and interests of China and other countries in Venezuela must be protected," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing.

Cooperation between China and Venezuela “is a cooperation between sovereign states, and is protected by international law and the laws of both countries”, she added.