Octopus, Taj Mahal concepts inspire sculptors at China snow festival

HARBIN (Reuters) – Snow sculptors from around the world were seen carving and chipping away at blocks of snow on Wednesday as they worked to create intricate designs to compete at an annual snow sculpture competition in northeast China.

The event, which began on Tuesday, is part of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, a major winter spectacle that attracts thousands of visitors to Heilongjiang province. According to organisers, 25 teams are participating in this year's competition.

Visitors at this year’s festival in one of China’s coldest cities can expect to see spectacular design concepts including an octopus and the world-famous Taj Mahal from India.

Nina Kieviet, a Dutch sculptor whose team presented the "Geometry of Growth," said the design was inspired by "a natural formation that's growing."

Belgian sculptor Frederic Albers, collaborating with Mateu Marcet from Spain, created the "Formless Form," an octopus-themed sculpture. Albers said the concept emphasised the "really organic shapes" of the design, particularly focusing on the intricate tentacles.

Abhinev Acharya from India opted for the Taj Mahal, saying the world-famous structure "represented his country well."

The larger Harbin Ice and Snow Festival kicked off on Monday and features additional activities that will continue through February.