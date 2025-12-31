New Year 2026 begins in New Zealand as world bids farewell to 2025

The capital Auckland lit up to welcome the New Year, with a spectacular fireworks display

AUCKLAND (Dunya News) - The year 2026 has begun in New Zealand, bidding farewell to 2025.

The capital Auckland lit up to welcome the New Year, with a spectacular fireworks display marking the celebrations in the city.

It is noteworthy that the year 2025 is drawing to a close across the world, and several countries, including Pakistan, will welcome the New Year later today.

In Japan, South Korea, and other Asian countries, traditional rituals and ceremonies are also held to mark the occasion of the New Year.

The New Year begins relatively later in Europe and the Middle East, while the United States is among the last countries to welcome the New Year.

In the US city of New York, preparations for New Year celebrations have been completed.

The iconic crystal ball has been installed in Times Square and has already been tested.

As in previous years, millions of people are expected to attend the celebrations in person, while tens of millions around the world will watch the event on television and through online platforms.

According to experts, these differences in the timing of the New Year around the world are the result of the global time zone system, under which the earth is divided into different regions.