Bangladesh's Islamist party open to unity government after February vote

DHAKA (Reuters) – A once-banned Bangladeshi Islamist party, poised for its strongest electoral showing in polls in February, is open to joining a unity government and has held talks with several parties, its chief told Reuters on Wednesday.

Opinion polls suggest that Jamaat-e-Islami will finish a close second to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the first election it has contested in nearly 17 years as it marks a return to mainstream politics in the predominantly Muslim nation of 175 million. Jamaat last held power between 2001 and 2006 as a junior coalition partner with the BNP.

The party’s resurgence follows the ouster of long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a youth-led uprising in August 2024. Hasina, whose Awami League party is now barred from the election, was a fierce critic of Jamaat, and during her tenure, several of its leaders were sentenced to death for alleged war crimes during the 1971 independence conflict with Pakistan, a war Jamaat opposed.

Jamaat had been banned from elections since 2013 after a court ruled its charter violated the country’s secular constitution. An interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus lifted all restrictions on the party in August 2024.

TIES WITH INDIA AND PAKISTAN

Rahman said Hasina’s continued stay in India after fleeing Dhaka was a concern, as ties between the two countries have hit their lowest point in decades since her downfall. Hindu-majority India, South Asia's biggest power, had cultivated a close working relationship with Hasina, helping expand business and trade ties between the neighbours.

As New Delhi seeks to engage parties that could form the next government, Rahman confirmed meeting an Indian diplomat earlier this year. Unlike diplomats from other countries who visited him openly, the Indian official asked that the meeting remain confidential, Rahman said.

"We must become open to all and to each other. There is no alternative to developing our relationship,” he said.

India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Rahman's statement. But an Indian government source confirmed contacts with various parties.

Asked about Jamaat’s historical closeness to Pakistan, Rahman said: “We maintain relations in a balanced way with all. We are never interested in leaning toward any one country. Rather, we respect all and want balanced relations among nations.”

He said any government that includes Jamaat would "not feel comfortable" with President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who was elected unopposed with the Awami League's backing in 2023. Shahabuddin, the ceremonial head of the country, himself told Reuters earlier this month that he was willing to step down midway through his term.

Shahabuddin, in a telephone conversation with Reuters on Wednesday, declined to comment on Rahman's position, saying he did not want to "complicate the matter further".