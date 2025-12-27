India's diplomatic failures in 2025 exposed in new report

India's foreign policy in 2025 faced significant setbacks, with failed promises, strained US ties, security failures, and weakened regional relations, according to a new report by 'The Hindu'.

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) – A leading Indian newspaper has declared 2025 as a year of diplomatic setbacks for India, stating that the country's foreign policy failed to live up to expectations.

A report published in “The Hindu” outlined how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promises did not materialise, and how symbolic diplomacy, personal relationships, and narrative-building proved ineffective in comparison to genuine economic, military, and diplomatic power.

India made promises both to itself and its partners that it lacked the influence and power to fulfill, it highlighted.

In particular, the relationship with the United States proved challenging, with 25% tariffs, additional sanctions on Russian oil, and H-1B visa restrictions marking 2025 as the most difficult year in US-India relations this century. The US reduced India's role in its national security strategy compared to 2017, highlighting India’s limited influence.

The report also noted that despite high-level meetings with China and Russia, there was no concrete security progress along the Line of Actual Control, and investment obstacles remained. Under US pressure, India was forced to retreat from its stance on Russian oil.

In addition, “The Hindu” referred to the Pulwama attack as a major security failure, with India’s military operations post-attack failing to gain international diplomatic support. The report also pointed out the damage to India’s reputation after its aircraft losses during Operation Sindoor, while the announcement of a defense pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan added to India’s diplomatic woes.

The newspaper further acknowledged the deteriorating relationship between India and Bangladesh, warning the Indian government that its narrative of becoming a "world guru" might be slipping into the role of a "victim." The article argued that India's diplomacy, often driven by optics, needs a shift towards practical, results-driven policies.

