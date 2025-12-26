Oymyakon: World's coldest inhabited town hits near -54°C

Oymyakon in Siberia records temperatures near -54°C, showcasing extreme cold and the resilience of its residents.

MOSCOW (Shahid Ghumman) – Oymyakon, a remote settlement in Russia’s Siberian region, is renowned as the world’s coldest permanently inhabited town.

On 25th December, the thermometer dropped to approximately -53.7°C, with the wind chill making it feel as low as -56.9°C. For residents accustomed to winter temperatures between -40°C and -50°C, such extremes are challenging yet routine.

Daily life in Oymyakon is a delicate balance against nature’s harshest conditions. Engines are rarely turned off, as restarting vehicles in extreme cold is often impossible. Homes maintain 24-hour heating, and residents wear multi-layered clothing, including fur coats, thick boots, wool gloves, and specialised hats to preserve body warmth.

Despite sub-zero conditions, schools remain open until temperatures drop below -52°C. Children continue their education, reflecting the community’s discipline and extraordinary resilience. Farming is nearly impossible due to permafrost, so the local diet relies on meat, fish, and venison. Meals are high in calories to sustain body heat through prolonged cold.

Oymyakon, whose name translates to “unfrozen water” after a natural hot spring that remains liquid even in freezing temperatures, has recently become a centre for extreme tourism. Visitors worldwide arrive to witness life in the planet’s coldest inhabited region, enjoy traditional Yakut culture, sample local cuisine, and explore the icy landscape. For many, the journey is considered a demanding yet unforgettable adventure.