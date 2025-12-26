Former Afghan police chief and Taliban critic shot dead in Tehran

Iranian authorities have termed the attack a targeted killing and have launched an investigation

TEHRAN (Web Desk) – A former Afghan police chief who was an outspoken critic of the Taliban government has been killed in Iran.

Former Afghan police chief Ikramuddin Sari was shot while leaving his office on Valiasr Street in Tehran. He was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Ikramuddin Sari served as a security commander during the previous Afghan government and had also held the positions of police chief in Takhar and Baghlan provinces. He was known as a strong critic of the Taliban and continued to raise his voice against them after the fall of the former government.

After the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, Ikramuddin sought refuge in Iran.

Iranian authorities have termed the attack a targeted killing and have launched an investigation.

It is worth recalling that earlier in September, Maroof Ghulami, a close associate of anti-Taliban leader Ismail Khan, was also shot dead inside his office in Mashhad.

