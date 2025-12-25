A blast in Gaza wounds a soldier and Israel accuses Hamas of ceasefire violation

Hamas senior official Mahmoud Mrdawi said on social media that the blast was a result of unexploded ordnance and the group had informed mediators.

JERUSALEM (AP) — An explosive device detonated in Gaza on Wednesday, injuring one Israeli soldier and prompting Israel to accuse Hamas of violating the U.S.-brokered ceasefire. It was the latest incident to threaten the tenuous truce that has held since Oct. 10 as each side accuses the other of violations.

The blast came as Hamas met with Turkish officials in the country’s capital, Ankara, to discuss the second stage of the ceasefire. Though the agreement has mostly held, its progress has slowed.

All but one of the 251 hostages taken in the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023, that sparked the war have been released, alive or dead, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and detainees. The mother of the last hostage whose remains are still in Gaza called for their return before negotiators move to the ceasefire’s second phase.

That phase has even bigger challenges: the deployment of an international stabilization force, a technocratic governing body for Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and further Israeli troop withdrawals from the territory.

Israel vows to ‘respond accordingly’

Israel’s military said the explosion on Wednesday detonated under a military vehicle as soldiers were “dismantling” militant infrastructure in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah. The lightly wounded soldier was in a hospital, the military said.

Hamas senior official Mahmoud Mrdawi said on social media that the blast was a result of unexploded ordnance and the group had informed mediators. In a later statement, Hamas denied responsibility for what it called “war remnants” placed by Israel in an Israeli-controlled zone.

Israel’s military denied Hamas’ claim. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the incident a violation of the ceasefire and said Israel would “respond accordingly.”

Israel has previously launched strikes in Gaza in response to alleged ceasefire violations. On Oct. 19, Israel said two soldiers were killed by Hamas fire and it responded with a series of strikes that killed over 40 Palestinians, according to local health officials.

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire by not allowing enough aid into the territory and continuing to strike civilians. Gaza’s Health Ministry says that over 400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the truce.

The ministry, which does not distinguish between militants and civilians in its count and operates under the Hamas-run government, is staffed by medical professionals and maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by the international community.