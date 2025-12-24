Suspect and state trooper killed in Delaware shooting

Delaware State Police reported an active shooter at the Department of Motor Vehicles building in Wilmington just after 2 pm EST. Shortly after, police said there was no longer an active shooter

DELAWARE (Reuters) – A suspect is dead after a police officer was killed in a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, police said on Tuesday.

Delaware State Police reported an active shooter at the Department of Motor Vehicles building in Wilmington just after 2 pm EST (1900 GMT). Shortly after, police said there was no longer an active shooter and that a suspect had been apprehended.

The 44-year-old suspect entered the DMV and shot at a state trooper who was sitting at the reception desk,” Delaware State Police Public Information Manager Raushan Rich told media on Tuesday evening.

"One Delaware State Trooper has been confirmed killed during this incident. We are continuing to assess additional injuries," the state police force said on X.

Later, police said the suspect was dead and continued to advise people to avoid the area.