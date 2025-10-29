'No Kings!': South Korea protesters criticise Trump and leaders 'flattering' him

People chanted “No Kings!” — a phrase often used to denounce authoritarian tendencies — with some wearing cardboard cutouts of Trump and holding banners reading “Trump not welcome!”

GYEONGJU, South Korea (Reuters) – Anti-Trump protesters gathered on Wednesday to criticise US President Donald Trump’s visit to South Korea and leaders from other countries welcoming his visit.

Kwon Young-guk, a South Korean former presidential candidate of the Democratic Labor Party, said: "How absurd is it that they speak of international cooperation while each nation scrambles to serve its own interests under US pressure?"

During Trump’s speech at the APEC CEO Summit, he said a trade deal with South Korea will be finalised "very soon". Trump will meet South Korean president Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday, and is expected to discuss the tariff and US-South Korea cooperation.