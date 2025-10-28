New Downlink
Kenya aviation authority says aircraft crashed with 12 people on board

World

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya's Civil Aviation Authority said on Tuesday that there had been an aircraft accident at Kwale, with 12 people on board the plane that crashed.

The aircraft was travelling from Diani to Kichwa Tembo, and government agencies are at the scene trying to establish the cause of the accident and its impact, the aviation authority said in a statement. 

