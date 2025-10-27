Zambia says third party expressed interest in taking on Afreximbank debts

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia's treasury secretary said on Monday a third party had "expressed interest to subrogate" the country's debt to the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

A dispute over whether the country must restructure debts to Afreximbank have complicated - and extended - its painful path out of debt default.

Zambia's Treasury Secretary Felix Nkulukusa also said Afreximbank told the country that they intended to take the it to arbitration over the debts but had not yet done so.

Reuters could not immediately reach Afreximbank for comment.