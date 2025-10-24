Bus collision blaze kills 20 in southern India, media say

Though India is the world's third-largest car market, it has some of the deadliest roads, with road accidents last year killing about 180,000 nationwide, authorities said in January

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – A fire sparked by a fuel leak following the collision of a private bus and a motorcycle on the route between India's southern tech cities of Bengaluru and Hyderabad killed at least 20 people, domestic media said on Friday, citing officials.

Though India is the world's third-largest car market, it has some of the deadliest roads, with road accidents last year killing about 180,000 nationwide, authorities said in January.

"Of the 41 passengers, 21 have been rescued," A Siri, a district revenue official, told news agency ANI. "Among the remaining, the bodies of 11 have been identified so far."

A similar accident last month killed 19 people in the western desert state of Rajasthan when a private bus caught fire.