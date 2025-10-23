Iran welcomes conditional release of Iranian student in France

Iran has accused France of arbitrarily detaining Mahdieh Esfandiari, a student living in the French city of Lyon, who was arrested this year over anti-Israel social media posts

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran welcomed the conditional release of an Iranian student from French prison, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, adding Tehran will strive for her full release.

"Iran's Foreign Ministry welcomes the decision of a French judge to issue a conditional release order for Ms. Esfandiari and will continue its efforts until this Iranian compatriot is fully released and returns to her homeland," a ministry statement said.

On Tuesday, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted a Foreign Ministry official as saying that Esfandiari was getting ready for a prisoner swap.

No detail was provided in the ministry's statement regarding two French citizens, Cecile Kohler and her partner Jacques Paris, who have been detained in Iran since 2022 and could be part of an exchange.

They were sentenced to long prison sentences last week on spying charges that Paris called "unfounded".