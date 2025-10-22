At least 35 killed in Nigeria fuel tanker explosion, road safety agency says

The vehicle skidded off the road and spilled petrol, which ignited shortly after the crash, according to Aishatu Saádu

ABUJA (Reuters) – A fuel tanker overturned and exploded in Nigeria's northern Niger state on Tuesday, killing at least 35 people, the Federal Road Safety Corps said.

The vehicle skidded off the road and spilled petrol, which ignited shortly after the crash, according to Aishatu Saádu, FRSC sector commander in Niger state. She said the victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

Such incidents are common in Africa's most populous country, where petroleum products are transported by road due to limited pipeline infrastructure. Poorly maintained roads riddled with potholes contribute to frequent accidents that claim dozens of lives annually.