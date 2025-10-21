King Salman awards King Abdulaziz Medal to 200 Saudi organ donors

King Salman honored 200 Saudi citizens with the King Abdulaziz Medal for organ donation, recognising their humanitarian contribution and encouraging others.

RIYADH (Web Desk) - Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has approved the awarding of the King Abdulaziz Medal (Third Class) to 200 Saudi citizens who donated their organs.

According to Saudi media, the announcement aims to honor the spirit of humanitarianism and encourage others to contribute to organ donation. Saudi Arabia recorded a rise in organ donation rates during 2024, reaching 4.9 percent.

Reports further stated that the Kingdom currently has 31 organ transplant centers, 55 percent of which specialize in kidney transplants. Additionally, there are dedicated centers for liver, heart, pancreas, lung, and intestinal transplants.