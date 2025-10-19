Zombies invade Mexico City in spooky annual walk

The event, held downtown, attracted participants of all ages, including entire families, with children often dressed in spooky outfits

(Reuters) – Mexico City's streets turned into a chilling scene on Saturday as thousands of zombie enthusiasts took part in the annual Zombie Walk, showcasing ghoulish costumes and detailed make-up in a haunting urban display.

The event, held downtown, attracted participants of all ages, including entire families, with children often dressed in spooky outfits. The spectacle drew attention from passersby as the "undead" horde roamed the streets, embodying the Halloween spirit.

The Zombie Walk phenomenon originated in Sacramento, California, in 2001 and has since expanded globally, with similar events now held in major cities such as New York, Santiago, Bogota, Singapore, Sao Paulo, and Frankfurt.