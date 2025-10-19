Lady Annabel Goldsmith dies at 91

A prominent figure in British high society, Lady Annabel was the mother of six children from two marriages, including Zac Goldsmith, the former Conservative MP

(Web Desk) – Lady Annabel Goldsmith, renowned socialite, campaigner, and former mother-in-law of Pakistan’s ex-prime minister Imran Khan has passed away at the age of 91.

A prominent figure in British high society, Lady Annabel was the mother of six children from two marriages, including Zac Goldsmith, the former Conservative MP for Richmond Park and a 2016 London mayoral candidate.

Her youngest son, Ben Goldsmith, paid tribute to her, saying she was “quite simply irreplaceable.”

“We are bereft, not for her – because her life has been extraordinary and complete – but for us, because of the immense hole in our lives she leaves behind,” he said.

“I spoke to her every day for 45 years. She truly had my back and we loved each other very much. I will miss her terribly.”

Annabel’s nightclub, opened in 1963 by her first husband Mark Birley, was named in her honour and quickly became one of London’s most exclusive venues, frequented by aristocrats and celebrities during the 1960s and 70s.

Born in London in 1934 to the Anglo-Irish aristocracy, Annabel Vane-Tempest-Stewart was the daughter of Viscount Castlereagh, who later became the 8th Marquess of Londonderry. She became Lady Annabel in 1949 when her father inherited the marquessate.

Her first marriage to hospitality entrepreneur Mark Birley produced three children: Rupert, Robin, and India Jane. After their separation in 1979, she married financier Sir James Goldsmith, with whom she had three more children: Jemima, Zac, and Ben.

Jemima Goldsmith is the former wife of Imran Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician who served as Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022.

Lady Annabel was known not just for her social life but also for her activism. She championed numerous causes, including countryside preservation, animal welfare, and supporting children affected by HIV/AIDS in South Africa.

In 2004, she published her memoir, “Annabel: An Unconventional Life”, chronicling her privileged upbringing, glamorous years in Swinging London, and her role as a devoted mother and grandmother.