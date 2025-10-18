Zelenskyy seeks weapons from Trump in shadow of Putin summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met US President Trump at the White House on Friday (Oct 17) to appeal for Tomahawk missiles.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met US President Trump at the White House on Friday (Oct 17) to appeal for Tomahawk missiles, but the US president’s focus on his upcoming meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin raised doubts about new military support for Kyiv.

Trump nodded when asked by reporters whether he could persuade Putin to end the war in Ukraine, saying before the meeting: “Things are coming along pretty well.”

Zelenskyy, speaking alongside Trump, said efforts to secure a ceasefire had proved difficult. “We want this. Putin doesn’t want it,” he said.

UKRAINE PUSHES FOR MISSILES

At a lunch meeting attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and special envoy Steve Witkoff, Zelenskyy made a direct appeal for long-range Tomahawk missiles.

“We don’t have Tomahawks — that’s why we need Tomahawks,” Zelenskyy said.

Trump replied: “We’re going to be talking about Tomahawks. We’d much rather have them not need Tomahawks.”

Portraying himself as a mediator, Trump added: “I think President Zelenskyy wants it done, and I think President Putin wants it done. Now all they have to do is get along a little bit.”

CONCERNS OVER TRUMP-PUTIN SUMMIT

Trump announced a new summit with Putin in Budapest following a two-hour phone call with the Russian leader on Thursday, describing it as “productive.”

The Kremlin confirmed talks were planned but said the timing was still under discussion, suggesting the meeting might take place later than Trump’s two-week timeframe.

Trump’s conciliatory tone toward Moscow has raised concerns in Europe that Washington could strike a deal favourable to Russia. Still, the US president insisted he remained focused on peace efforts, telling reporters he hoped to “bring everyone together.”

Trump also complimented Zelenskyy’s appearance, telling reporters: “I think he looks beautiful in his jacket. It’s actually very stylish. I like it.”

WAR SHOWS NO SIGN OF ENDING

More than three and a half years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, fighting has intensified despite diplomatic overtures.

Russian President Putin claimed this month that Moscow’s forces had seized about 5,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in 2025, while Ukraine said the latest Russian offensive had failed.

Both sides have also escalated attacks on energy infrastructure, with Russian drones and jets straying into NATO territory.

Zelenskyy warned that Putin was “playing for time,” noting that Moscow resumed talks as soon as reports surfaced about potential US missile deliveries.

“We can already see that Moscow is rushing to resume dialogue as soon as it hears about Tomahawks,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

ANALYSTS WARN OF STALLING TACTICS

Analysts said Putin’s outreach may be designed to delay US arms transfers.

“It seems Putin’s move is meant to thwart the potential transfer of Tomahawks to Ukraine — a stalling tactic,” said Max Bergmann of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Mykola Bielieskov, a defence analyst at Ukraine’s Come Back Alive organisation, said the missiles could help Ukraine put pressure on Russia’s military industry but would not guarantee a breakthrough.

“It’s about constant pressure,” he said. “We don’t expect Russia to crumble after one, two or three successful strikes — but it’s about disrupting their military-industrial complex.”

