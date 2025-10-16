In-focus

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Papua, Indonesia, USGS says

The epicenter of the quake was about 200 km from the city of Abepura, which has a population of over 62,000, according to USGS

(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck Papua province in Indonesia on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 70 km (43.5 miles), USGS said.

There was no tsunami warning after the quake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. 

