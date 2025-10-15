Netanyahu in court to testify in corruption trial, Israelis protest outside

While Netanyahu was testifying, two groups of protesters – opposing Netanyahu and supporting him – staged demonstrations outside the court

TEL AVIV (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at a Tel Aviv court on Wednesday to continue testifying in his corruption trial.

Netanyahu is on trial for a series of corruption charges, which he denies.

On Monday, visiting US President Donald Trump urged Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Netanyahu, during an address to the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 in three cases, one of which includes receiving almost 700,000 shekels ($210,000) in gifts from businessmen, including champagne and cigars.

Israel's President holds a largely ceremonial role but he does have the authority to pardon convicted criminals if there are unusual circumstances presented.

However, there has been no ruling in Netanyahu's long-running trial which began in 2020 and has been interrupted frequently during two years of war and Middle East upheaval. He has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.