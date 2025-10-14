Kremlin says it welcomes Trump's desire to focus on search for peace in Ukraine after Gaza ceasefire

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia remained open to talks and hoped that the US could bring its influence to bear on Ukraine in pursuit of a peace deal

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Tuesday said it welcomed US President Donald Trump's desire to focus on the search for a peace settlement to end the conflict in Ukraine after achieving a ceasefire in Gaza.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia remained open to talks and hoped that the US could bring its influence to bear on Ukraine in pursuit of a peace deal.