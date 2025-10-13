Russia's Lavrov says Trump's plan is too vague on Palestinian statehood

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that US President Donald Trump's plan to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict only dealt with Gaza and was not specific enough on Palestinian statehood.

"We have noted that Donald Trump's peace plan only addresses the Gaza Strip. It mentions statehood, but in rather general terms," Lavrov told reporters from Arab countries.

"It's imperative to flesh out these approaches, including defining what will happen in the West Bank."

It was Moscow's clearest statement so far that it does not see the Trump plan as sufficiently detailed and far-reaching – although Lavrov also said Russia hoped all the agreements reached between Israel and Hamas under the plan would be implemented.

President Vladimir Putin said last week that Russia was ready to help peace efforts, using its contacts with all parties in the region.