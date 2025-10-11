North Korea, Vietnam agree to cooperate on defence, other fields, KCNA says

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea and Vietnam signed cooperation agreements in fields including their defence, foreign and health ministries, North Korean state media KCNA said on Saturday.

In did not elaborate on the Friday agreements.

Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam led a delegation to Pyongyang this week to attend the 80th anniversary of the foundation of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, marking the first visit of a Vietnamese leader to the largely isolated nation in nearly 20 years.

Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a large military parade displaying its new intercontinental ballistic missile in front of visiting international dignitaries.

The parade marked the 80th anniversary of the foundation of its ruling Workers' Party.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, a delegation from Russia led by former President Dmitry Medvedev, as well as Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam were among the foreign dignitaries in Pyongyang for the anniversary.

In the military parade, nuclear-armed North Korea displayed its most advanced Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, described by KCNA as the country's "strongest nuclear strategic weapon system."

The Hwasong series of ICBMs has given North Korea the capacity to target anywhere on the US mainland, but questions remain over the sophistication of its guidance system to reach a target, and the ability of a warhead it carries to withstand atmospheric re-entry.