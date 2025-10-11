Former US President Biden undergoing radiation therapy for cancer, spokesperson says

Biden underwent a procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove cancerous cells from his skin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former US President Joe Biden is receiving radiation therapy for his prostate cancer diagnosed in May, a spokesperson for the former president said on Saturday.

"As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment, the spokesperson said.

Biden, who turns 83 next month, in September underwent a procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove cancerous cells from his skin.

Former US President Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer

The Democratic former president in May revealed that he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

His team said the illness was aggressive but hormone-sensitive, meaning it was likely to respond to treatment.