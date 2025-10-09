In-focus

Belgium says it thwarted terror cell aiming to target politicians

Belgium says it thwarted terror cell aiming to target politicians

World

Belgium says it thwarted terror cell aiming to target politicians

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Belgium federal public prosecutor's office said on Thursday that it had thwarted a terror cell that was aiming to target the country's politicians, and Belgian newspapers said Prime Minister Bart de Wever was among the intended targets.

"There are indications that the intention was to carry out a jihadist-inspired terrorist attack targeting politicians," it said in a statement.

 

Related Topics
International
Terrorism



Related News