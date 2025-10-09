Belgium says it thwarted terror cell aiming to target politicians
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Belgium federal public prosecutor's office said on Thursday that it had thwarted a terror cell that was aiming to target the country's politicians, and Belgian newspapers said Prime Minister Bart de Wever was among the intended targets.
"There are indications that the intention was to carry out a jihadist-inspired terrorist attack targeting politicians," it said in a statement.