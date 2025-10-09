US envoys arrive at Gaza truce talks as Egypt, Hamas voice 'optimism'

Top US negotiators joined discussions Wednesday aimed at bringing the Gaza war to an end.

CAIRO (AFP) – Top US negotiators joined discussions Wednesday aimed at bringing the Gaza war to an end, with the negotiations' Egyptian host saying he had received "encouraging" signs so far.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hailed the support of US President Donald Trump, whose 20-point peace proposal forms the basis of the talks, while Hamas, too, expressed "optimism" over the indirect discussions with its foe Israel.

Both warring sides have responded positively to Trump's plan, which calls for a ceasefire, the release of all the hostages held in Gaza, Hamas's disarmament and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from the territory.

Egyptian state-linked media aired footage of Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner pulling up to the talks in Sharm El-Sheikh on Wednesday.

Sisi said the word he had received since their arrival in the city the night before was "very encouraging", adding the US envoys came "with a strong will, a strong message, and a strong mandate from President Trump to end the war in this round of negotiations".

Sisi also invited Trump himself to travel to Egypt for a signing ceremony if a deal were reached.

At the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump told reporters "there's a possibility that we could have peace in the Middle East" if Hamas and Israel did agree on a ceasefire.

'OPTIMISM PREVAILS'

Senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu told AFP from Sharm El-Sheikh that "mediators are making great efforts to remove any obstacles to the implementation of the ceasefire, and a spirit of optimism prevails".

The militant group submitted a list of Palestinian prisoners it wants released from Israeli jails in the first phase of the truce "in accordance with the agreed-upon criteria and numbers", Nunu added.

In exchange, Hamas is set to free 47 hostages, both alive and dead, who were seized in its October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the war.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin are also expected at the talks on Wednesday, while Hamas said it would be joined by delegations from Islamic Jihad -- which has also held some of the hostages in Gaza -- as well as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

The negotiations were taking place under the shadow of the second anniversary of the 2023 Hamas attack, which resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Militants also took 251 people hostage into Gaza, where 47 remain, including 25 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 67,183 people, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, figures the United Nations considers credible.

The data does not distinguish between civilians and combatants but indicates that over half of the dead are women and children.

A spokesman for the territory's civil defence agency, a rescue force operating under Hamas authority, said the bombardment of Gaza had not stopped, reporting three bodies retrieved on Wednesday.

An AFP journalist in Israel near the Gaza border reported hearing multiple explosions in the morning.

PROTESTS

Global pressure to end the war has escalated, with much of Gaza flattened, a UN-declared famine unfolding and Israeli hostage families still longing for their loved ones' return.

In Israel, people marked the second anniversary of the October 7 attack with music, tears and speeches.

In Gaza, meanwhile, people were desperate for an end to a war that has upended their lives, interrupted their children's education, and left many families scarred by loss and grief.

"We're back to famine again in Gaza. There is no flour, no rice, no food," said Umm Ahmad al-Zayyan, from Gaza City's Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood, adding her "children have been going to bed hungry every night for weeks".

A UN probe last month accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, while rights groups have accused Hamas of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the October 7 attack. Both sides reject the allegations.

PRISONERS

Key to the negotiations will be the names of the Palestinian prisoners Hamas will push for.

According to Egyptian state-linked media, high-profile inmate Marwan Barghouti -- from Hamas's rival, the Fatah movement -- is among those the group wants to see released.

He has been imprisoned since 2002, and was sentenced to life behind bars in 2004 on murder charges.

Regarded as a terrorist by Israel, he often tops opinion polls of popular Palestinian leaders and is sometimes described by his supporters as the "Palestinian Mandela".

More broadly, Hamas's top negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya, said the Islamist group wants "guarantees from President Trump and the sponsor countries that the war will end once and for all".

A Palestinian source close to the Hamas negotiating team said Tuesday's session included Hamas discussing "the initial maps presented by the Israeli side regarding the withdrawal of troops as well as the mechanism and timetable for the hostage-prisoner exchange".

