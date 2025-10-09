Leveraging Hamas ties, Turkey joins Gaza peace talks

By joining the indirect talks in Egypt between Israel and Hamas, Turkey hopes to use its longstanding relationship with the Palestinian Islamist movement to help end the Gaza war.

Speaking late Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Donald Trump had "specifically requested that we meet with Hamas and persuade them" to accept the peace plan the US leader laid out last month.

Erdogan has led this Muslim-majority nation of 86 million inhabitants since 2003 and is known for his Islamic-leaning conservatism. He has repeatedly accused Israel of "genocide" in Gaza -- a charge denied by Israel.

He said a Turkish team led by spy chief Ibrahim Kalin would join negotiators in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh as they met for a third day seeking to halt the two-year war alongside US and Qatari officials.

Last week, Kalin joined Egyptian and Qatari officials in Doha to discuss Trump's 20-point peace plan with Hamas negotiators, Qatar said.

While Hamas is blacklisted by Washington, Brussels and Israel as a terrorist organisation, Erdogan has always referred to it as "a liberation movement". He nurtures close ties with it and frequently hosts its leaders.

Since 2011, when Ankara helped broker an agreement for the movement to release Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit whom it had held captive for five years, Turkey has provided a place of refuge for Hamas officials.

'STRONG SUPPORT'

Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, the German Marshall Fund's Ankara office director said Erdogan had always offered "strong" support for the group.

He "equated Hamas' resistance with Turkish resistance (to European powers) during World War I," he said.

"But right now, there is only one position in Turkey: Israel is committing genocide and it needs to be stopped," Unluhisarcikli added.

When Hamas staged its deadly October 7, 2023 attacks, media reports said several of its leaders -- including the late Ismail Haniyeh -- were in Turkey at the time.

According to these reports, Erdogan discreetly asked them to leave as he was trying to rebuild bridges with Israel at the time.

The October 7 attacks caused the deaths of 1,219 people in Israel with another 251 taken hostage. It sparked a retaliatory military campaign that has killed more than 67,183 people, according to Gaza's health ministry -- figures the UN considers credible.

"The fundamental criteria for Turkey is Hamas's resistance to Israeli occupation and its legitimacy for the Palestinian people," said Mustafa Yetim, an international relations expert at Osmangazi University in Eskisehir.

According to Talha Ismail Duman, a Middle East researcher at Sakarya University, many Hamas officials have used Turkey as a safe haven in recent decades.

"Some live here and Hamas delegations often come to meet with Turkey's political and security leaders," he told AFP.

Over the past eighteen months, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan and political bureau member Bassem Naim have both been interviewed by AFP in Istanbul.

Duman said Hamas's ties with Turkey were "particularly good under (its former chief) Khaled Meshaal" over their shared position on the Arab Spring and the war in Syria.

Another part of the Palestinian group aligned itself more with Iran and its Hezbollah proxy.

But "the rise of Haniyeh (who took over) in 2017 and that of Yahya Sinwar" -- the late Hamas leader accused by Israel of masterminding the October 7 attacks -- "progressively reduced Turkey's influence", he said.

"Today Hamas has a policy of balancing its ties with Iran and Turkey", meaning Ankara can leverage its influence over the group in its dealings with the White House, he said.

